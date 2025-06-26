Breaking: Grizzlies, Trail Blazers Make Trade at NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is nearly through the lottery, and fans have patiently been waiting for a big trade. Of course, this year's draft is as unpredictable as expected, and now the Memphis Grizzlies have completed the first trade of the lottery to make sure they got their guy.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Grizzlies have acquired the 11th overall pick from the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire standout guard Cedric Coward from Washington State.
In exchange for Cedric Coward, the Grizzlies have reportedly sent the 16th overall pick, a 2028 Orlando Magic first-round pick, and two second-round picks to the Trail Blazers.
After trading star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic to start their 2025 offseason hot, the Grizzlies have now completed another trade to find his replacement. Of course, it would be a blessing if Coward reaches the impact in Memphis that Bane had, but he undoubtedly has the potential to do so.
The 6-foot-5 guard played just six games due to a season-ending shoulder injury, but in his limited opportunity, Coward averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game with 55.7/40.0/83.9 shooting splits.
The Grizzlies were reportedly eyeing Coward at pick 16, but obviously, the franchise did not want to take a chance on him falling out of the lottery. Jumping up to pick 11 to grab their guy was undoubtedly the right move, even if they had to give up some assets to do so. Still, Coward should be a difference-maker in Memphis.