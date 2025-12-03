Memphis Grizzlies must explore Ja Morant trades soon

The Memphis Grizzlies face a dilemma when it comes to Ja Morant and the trade rumors surrounding him.

Here's a look at what some members of the Memphis Grizzlies on SI staff think about whether or not the team should trade him.

Ethan Skolnick

The Grizzlies should explore a trade of Ja Morant, only because it seems as if the organization has a new young foundation in place with Zach Edey and Cedric Coward in particular. The Grizzlies are likely stuck in the middle of the West with or without Morant, and he isn't likely to regain his former athletic form, with his poor shooting from distance a bad sign for his future.

The issue is what the Grizzlies will receive in return with Morant's value significantly diminished, but a slight stepback trade wouldn't be the worst thing. If they look at another point guard, Trae Young makes more sense than LaMelo Ball, but it's hard to see why the Hawks would want Morant in Atlanta.

Jeremy Brener

It's clear that the Grizzlies don't have a clear path toward the top of the West, despite being the number two seed just a few years ago. While Morant was the star of that team, it's clear that other opponents in the conference have leveled up.

After trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, it's clear that the Grizzlies are looking for a way to retool. By trading Bane, the front office has to at least think about a future without Morant.

Given the fact that the team has had its most successful run of the season without Morant on the court, it's likely only a matter of time before a deal gets done. It probably won't take place during the season, but this summer makes a lot of sense for a potential trade.

Tony Mejia

The Ja Morant is washed narrative is overblown, but there's no question his production has waned. Because he hasn't come out an issued a trade demand, Memphis can still secure a deal that would allow them to rebuild on the run given their commitment to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey's impressive improvement. The time to move on from Morant has arrived.

