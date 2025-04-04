Breaking: Ja Morant Receives Punishment from NBA After Grizzlies-Heat
In Tuesday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was caught on video doing a finger-gun gesture toward the opposing bench. Due to his history with firearms, the NBA investigated the action, along with Warriors' Buddy Hield doing it back, and handed them both a warning.
But, Ja Morant does not learn.
On Thursday night, the Grizzlies traveled to take on the Miami Heat, and Morant did the same exact finger-gun gesture not once, but twice. The same day that Morant was handed a warning from the NBA, he went out and intentionally did it again.
Due to Morant making the gesture again on Thursday night, the NBA has decided to hand him an actual punishment. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the NBA has fined Mornat $75,000 for the controversial gun gesture.
Via Shams Charania: "NBA cited two finger gun motions from Morant in Thursday's game in Miami – hours after the league had issued a warning to Morant and the Grizzlies about refraining from the gesture."
Morant finished Thursday's game with 30 points and the game-winning buzzer-beater, but his incredible performance will be overshadowed by his silly antics. While, of course, this was Morant sending a message to the league, he is certainly paying for it.
Via Ja Morant: "ja this .. ja that .. 😂"
Morant's consistent antics and controversies are certainly creating concern for the Grizzlies organization, and with trade rumors already circulating ahead of the offseason, this is not an ideal situation.