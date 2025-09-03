Celtics Star Derrick White Makes Harsh Memphis Grizzlies Admission
The city of Memphis is known for a few things: barbecue, Rock 'n' Roll and the home of the Memphis Grizzlies. After the franchise relocated from Vancouver in 2001, the Grizzlies have made the postseason 14 times with one Western Conference Finals appearance in that mix.
While the city is embraced by the players in the organization and the locals, Memphis isn't a city that typically draws great reviews. Earlier this offseason, ESPN star Stephen A. Smith bashed Memphis, saying NBA players don't see it as a safe environment.
After some back and forth following Stephen A's comments, it seemed as though the negative comments about Memphis were put to bed, until recently.
Recently, on his new podcast, Boston Celtics star Derrick White shared his thoughts about different NBA cities, including Memphis.
"Indiana's got a hotel I don't like that much," he said, "and we spend a lot of time in Indiana."
But as much as he doesn't appreciate Indiana, it still ranks higher on his list than one particular Western Conference city. He didn't hesitate when asked to name that one.
"Memphis," White said of his least favorite NBA city. "It's probably the worst hotel in the NBA."
"It's a tough hotel to be in," he added. "Especially when (you look) at the Four Seasons, and then you go to the Westin ... it's not the same. That's my least favorite hotel."
White: Memphis 'Worst' NBA City
After voicing his initial displeasure with Memphis, White offered recompense.
"The food there is good," he said.
Behind Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. next season, Memphis hopes to boast more than just its flavorful cuisine. But ESPN's experts aren't so sold.
"The Spurs and Grizzlies appear to be trending in different directions," the site wrote recently, ranking the Spurs just ahead of the Grizzlies in a tie with the Dallas Mavericks. "San Antonio is stepping into the third season of its patient rebuild around Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs won 22 and 34 games in his first two seasons. This season, our projections anticipate them taking a larger leap into the 40s."
ESPN's biggest reasoning for the Grizzlies' low ranking?
"The Grizzlies, meanwhile, traded one of their core players this summer (Desmond Bane) for a draft pick package," ESPN continued, "a move that could signify the franchise is readying for a step back."
Without Bane, Memphis will have to find other scoring threats to pair with Morant and Jackson. And while its overhaul of draft capital from the Bane deal could suggest a pivot toward rebuilding, the young team still has its sights set on the NBA Playoffs.
Perhaps a poor visiting-team hotel is part of its strategy. The Grizzlies will get a chance to respond to White and his comments when the Celtics play at FedEx Forum on March 20, 2026.