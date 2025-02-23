Darius Garland's Injury Status for Cavaliers vs Grizzlies
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the hottest team in the NBA this season with a league-best 46-10 record through 56 games. The Cavaliers sit comfortably in first place in the West and have won 10 of their last 11 games.
On Sunday, the Cavaliers host the Memphis Grizzlies, who sit in second place in the West with a 37-19 record. This cross-conference matchup between two of the top four teams in the NBA should be a great one, but the Grizzlies will undoubtedly have their hands full against a Cavaliers squad with three All-Stars.
Luckily for the Grizzlies, they might catch a break with one of Cleveland's All-Stars' status in question for Sunday's matchup.
The Cavaliers are listing All-Star point guard Darius Garland as questionable with a right hip contusion, as the 25-year-old star also missed Cleveland's shootaround on Sunday morning.
Garland, a two-time NBA All-Star, is having an incredible season to help lead Cleveland to the one-seed in the East. Garland is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with impressive 49.3/42.5/87.1 shooting splits.
The Cavaliers have had a balanced attack throughout the season, with guys like Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen all playing a huge role in their success. Sunday's matchup will be a massive road test for the Grizzlies, and for a team that needs to push their limits, it would be ideal if Garland suits up and gets the Cavaliers at full strength.
