Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Post Game Videos: Dillon Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies loss to the Sacramento Kings 104-101 on Friday night extending their losing streak to five games. Dillon Brooks finished the game with 32 points on 12 of 22 shooting from the field. He would speak to the media in the locker room after the game.

Brooks had been in a shooting slump recently and his scoring outburst was a welcome addition in spite of the loss. Brooks fouled out of the game in the closing seconds down one point sending Buddy Hield to the line for two free throws. Brooks, who was 3 of 7 from three-point range was consequently unavailable for the final potential game-tying possession.

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com