An expensive hug for Grizzlies guard

It took a long time for Scotty Pippen Jr. to get back on the court this season for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Since he has, he has made a contribution in four years amid the Grizzlies' glut of guards, averaging 12.5 points ad 4.8 assists over 20 minutes per game. And at least he can keep playing, starting with Monday's game against tanking Sacramento, though he will be lighter in the wallet.

Pippen Jr. said after Saturday's scuffle in Miami that he didn not feel his role warranted a suspension or fine, and the NBA only agreed with half of that, fining both him and Miami Heat guard Myron Gardner $35,000 apiece, but choosing not to suspend either. It fined the players equally even while ruling that Gardner was the instigator.

"Gardner initiated the incident by bumping Pippen from behind, causing Pippen to fall to the floor," the statement read. "Pippen further escalated the altercation by forcefully shoving Gardner in response. Both players were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.” NBA release

Pippen Jr. had the most memorable moment from the skirmish, racing over to two-hand shove Gardner, a player who has gotten under plenty of opponents' nerves since the Heat signed him to a two-way and then standard contract. Pippen Jr., who grew up not far from Heat's Kaseya Center, wryly characterized the act as a "hug" when I asked him after the game.

"I thought it was kind of a cheap shot, he kind of hit me when I didn't see him," Pippen Jr. said. "So I thought it was a soft move. I just thought he needed a hug on the other end, that's kind of what happened."

Scotty Pippen Jr on the altercation with Myron Gardner pic.twitter.com/axBJ6WDjpv — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) February 22, 2026

Was it worth the money? Well, maybe, even though Pippen Jr. makes a modest $2.3 million this season. The incident further endeared him to some Grizzlies fans, who are looking for someone on the injury-ravaged, soft-tanking team to show some consistent, well, fight. Pippen Jr. had 18 points and six assists in 21 minutes prior to his ejection. By then, the game was long decided, and the Heat had subbed out their regulars.

Scotty Pippen Jr. just reminded everyone what the Grizzlies have been missing. Pippen Jr. showed the agresiveness that Grizzlies fans have been wanting to see all season long. 👀



Despite losing several games, this grit, is a clear sign that the rebuild in Memphis will be fast 🐻 pic.twitter.com/btgHvHYYyR — GrizzCulture (@grizzculture) February 23, 2026

Pippen, Jr., is signed for next season, also at a reasonable number, so he has a chance to establish himself as a rotation fixture should he stay healthy. Memphis has a lot of guards, starting with Ja Morant, who still isn't back from his latest injury; Ty Jerome; newcomer Walter Clayton Jr.; and Cam Spencer. And both Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward can play backcourt minutes.