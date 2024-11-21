Draymond Green's Brutal Statement on Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins
In last week's contest between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, things got heated following an altercation between Warriors forward Draymond Green and Grizzlies center Zach Edey that led to a flagrant one call on Green.
As he's done over the years, Green took to his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, to express his thoughts on the situation. Instead of expressing his thoughts on the call and situation with Edey, Green took a jab at Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins for how he handled the incident and what message he's sending his players.
"You got Janky Taylor Jenkins, who's a softie," Green said. "Bro, this Game 11 you runnin to the media crying about a foul that - come on bro. So guess what you just taught your 7'3" rookie? How to be emotional and run to the media talking about a foul. We bigs, we big men, you don't run to the media talking about a foul, you a big man. He's supposed to protect Ja Morant, you setting him up to where Ja Morant gonna be protecting him."
Based on Green's response, you can tell he's not a fan of the message Jenkins is sending to their rookie. Especially given that the Grizzlies had a reputation in the 2010s as a tough team physically, Green suggests that Jenkins is sending the opposite message to his squad.
Fans will have to wait until next month to see how the two sides respond to the comments, when the Warriors travel to Memphis on December 19th.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral