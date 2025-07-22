Ex-Celtics, Grizzlies Forward Signs New Deal With International Team
The international basketball world is filled with former NBA players looking to continue their professional careers overseas, and on Tuesday, another player is officially taking that route.
Paris Basketball, a French team that plays in LNB Elite, secured a huge addition on Tuesday, announcing the signing of five-year NBA veteran Lamar Stevens.
Via Paris Basketball (translated to English): "Welcome to Paris Basketball Lamar Stevens 🖤❤️💙
Paris Basketball is proud to announce the arrival of @LamarStevens11, who previously played for Cleveland, Boston, and Memphis, and has 220 NBA games under his belt 🎒
Let’s get to work 😈"
Stevens, 28, spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers before signing a deal with the Boston Celtics. However, after just 19 appearances in Boston, the franchise traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Stevens made 36 appearances with the Grizzlies over the past two seasons, averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 16.4 minutes per game. In his limited opportunity, Stevens proved to be a productive player, but now looks to carve himself a bigger role in France.
Paris Basketball is a new team, founded in 2018, and Stevens is potentially their biggest signing since. The club has added a couple of former NBA players in the past, like Kyle O'Quinn and Jeremy Evans, and even signed famous artist Sheck Wes to a deal in the 2020-21 season, when he played just three games.
This is a huge step to the European basketball world for Lamar Stevens, but also an incredible addition for Paris Basketball.