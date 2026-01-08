It's too early for Memphis Grizzlies to trade Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has had an up-and-down season, mostly characterized by injuries and frustration with how things are going.

The team is under .500, and Morant is not at the same level that he once was when the team was doing well. That has led to possible trade speculation. However, CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn believes the Grizzlies can and should keep Morant past the Feb. 5 deadline.

"As of this writing, the Grizzlies are 6-12 with Ja Morant on the floor this season and 9-7 without him. Couple that with declining stats, a bloated contract and endless off-court controversies and you'd think they'd be ready to move on. But just as is the case with Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo, the Grizzlies seemingly want to exhaust every possible excuse and alternative before accepting that their homegrown star is ready for a change of scenery," Quinn wrote.

"What the Grizzlies can and likely will fall back on here is the reality that Morant has only played a single game with Zach Edey thus far this season. They'll want more time to evaluate how their old franchise player fits alongside their emerging, young centerpiece. Maybe the two of them will shine when Edey returns. More likely, the Grizzlies will miss the playoffs and find trade interest in Morant somewhat tepid this offseason."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Morant on the trade block, but Grizzlies should remain patient

The Grizzlies may be inspired by the Atlanta Hawks, who traded their franchise point guard in Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for C.J. McCollum and Corey Kispert. However, the Grizzlies and Hawks are apples and oranges. The two teams are in different spots.

Morant's trade value is up in the air, and it's hard to imagine what the Grizzlies would get for him at this moment in time. With the team holding on to the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings, the Grizzlies are likely going to err on the side of caution when it comes to making a big move with their roster in the middle of the season.

However, they should re-evaluate things when the offseason comes and consider their options if a team is interested in taking Morant off their hands.

The Grizzlies play their next game tomorrow against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside the FedEx Forum. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories