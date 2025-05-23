Ex-Grizzlies Player Makes Jalen Brunson Statement After Knicks-Pacers Game 1
In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks had statistically one of the most unlikely losses in NBA history.
After leading by nine points with just 50 seconds to go in the game, the Knicks had a 99.7% chance to defeat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. However, missed free throws from OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, coupled with timely shots from Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers shocked everyone inside of Madison Square Garden (and watching at home).
While media and fans alike have expressed their opinions on whether the Knicks lost the game or if the Pacers won it, one former NBA player turned analyst decided to focus on Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson's mastery of the flop.
"There was one play where Jalen Brunson literally took his hand and hit him [Aaron Nesmith] in the face with it and didn't get the call," ex-Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons recalled. "Jalen Brunson is unbelievable at flopping and getting these calls."
Parsons then credited Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith for making life difficult for the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year, while also scoring a career-high 30 points.
"He [Aaron Nesmith] did make it difficult, he was physical, and again, to have that kind of conditioning and stamina to guard Jalen Brunson for 37 minutes basically and go and knock down his shots, he is the reason they [Indiana Pacers] won this game and without those threes, we're talking here today about how good Jalen Brunson played and how clutch he was."
Despite their Game 1 loss, Brunson was his usual All-NBA self, leading all scorers with 43 points on 15-for-25 shooting, while going 12-for-14 from the free throw line.