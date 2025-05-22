3x NBA All-Star's Bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant Statement
The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the NBA this season, winning a league-best 68 regular-season games and securing the top seed in the Western Conference. On top of having the best regular season since the record-breaking 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, the Thunder are close to getting their first title in the Oklahoma City era.
Led by MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are now just three wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance since Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook took them there in 2012, before losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
Gilgeous-Alexander joined Durant and Westbrook as the only MVP winners in franchise history, but now has the opportunity to one-up both of them.
Many have begun to ask if Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder to a championship this season, does he become the greatest Thunder player of all time? Three-time NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas had a brutally honest answer to that question.
"I think KD, the way he ended, I think they like 'Yeah, cool, we'll switch you out. F**k KD's record.' With Russ, it's gonna be a little battle because they loved Russ," Arenas said. "If he wins it, I think it's a high probability. Because of the championship, he got something that noone has. It's gonna put him right there. He's gonna be the best player in OKC history. From there, it's just finishing off your legacy."
Gilgeous-Alexander has arguably already had the best season of the three Thunder superstars, averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game with 51.9/37.5/89.8 shooting splits and a 68-14 record.
If the Thunder win the title this year, not only will Gilgeous-Alexander likely cement himself as the greatest player in franchise history, but there will be some uncomfortable talks about all-time NBA rankings.