Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Aftermath: Are Suspensions On The Way?

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks on Wednesday night for their fourth-straight victory but lost in the mix of the win that brought the Grizzlies to a 24-24 record, was a brief altercation between the two teams late in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies took the win, 127-106 but could very well end of taking a loss as far as possible suspensions are concerned.

Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder intercepted a pass in the final minute of the contest and instead of running the shot clock out took a step-back three-pointer instantly with about 48 seconds left.  This led to Knicks guard Elfrid Payton two-hand shoving Crowder intentionally out of bounds on his three-point attempt.  The drama ensued as Knicks forward Marcus Morris pushed Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant.  No further physical aggression was displayed outside of players on both sides being restrained.  

© Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

“I’d do it again,” Payton said about his actions after the game. “Didn’t matter who took that shot. Don’t disrespect the game like that … you just don’t do that.” 

Crowder is a talker and after re-watching certain elements of the game, you can see that Crowder was boisterous throughout the contest.  It's probably safe to assume that the push was not an isolated incident but rather the culmination of several things that Crowder may have done to get under the Knicks skin.  Crowder and Morris also have exchanged words before as recently as last season when Crowder walked through his former Celtic's team huddle.

Morris also made comments after the game that were derogatory towards Crowder - comments that also caused him to later to respond to women that may have been offended as well.

No suspensions have been granted to either team so far and no disciplinary action has been administered outside of the technical fouls and ejections last night.  The Grizzlies could possibly see suspensions given to both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric who both left the bench area.  The only saving grace for the two would be that neither approached the actual incident and neither appeared to be aggressive.  there has not been many precedents where players who leave the bench have not been suspended so of course there is a high possibility that both will miss Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies On The Jason and John Show - 92.9 ESPN - Wednesday, January 29th

I am a weekly guest on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN every Wednesday at 1:25 PM and this week we talked about Josh Jackson being called up to Memphis Grizzlies from the Memphis Hustle. Jackson didn't play in his first game on Tuesday, and we would discuss that as well.

Anthony Sain

Josh Jackson Is Finally 'Free' But Please Excuse My Skepticism

Monday the Memphis Grizzlies announced that third-year player Josh Jackson was finally going to be called up from the Memphis Hustle to join the team before their matchup with Denver. Many in the fanbase are excited to see Jackson finally get his shot to show and prove to the organization, but I for one am still dealing with traces of skepticism.

Anthony Sain

by

Benjo

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies won against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night led by Dillon Brooks with 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas with 23 points. Here are the Sights of the Nights!

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Keep Up Their Winning Ways Against The Denver Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies won their third-straight game Tuesday night in a 104-96 win over the Denver Nuggets. Jonas Valanciunas out-dueled Nikola Jokic with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Dillon Brooks led the team with 24 points.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins Speaks On Josh Jackson, Michael Porter Jr. And More Before Matchup With The Denver Nuggets

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media before Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. He would speak about his plans on using Josh Jackson, how Jackson playing for the Memphis Hustle will aid in his transition and the emergence of Michael Porter Jr.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Post-Shoot-Around Interviews - Josh Jackson, Ja Morant, and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing to take on the Denver Nuggets tonight at home and today after shoot-around, Grizzlies Head Coach Jenkins made himself available to talk to the local media alongside Josh Jackson and Ja Morant. Jackson, of course, is making his debut with the team after being on assignment with the Memphis Hustle the entire season.

Anthony Sain

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns at home Sunday evening 114-109. Ja Morant led the team with 23 points and 8 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks both added 20 points. Here are the Sights of the Night!

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Overcome Heavy Hearts In Victory Over The Phoenix Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies were able to win their second-straight game with a 114-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns. In spite of the win, the Grizzlies, as well as the entire NBA family were overcast by the cloud of heaviness that came with the untimely death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Anthony Sain

NBA Rookie Of The Year: The Ja Morant vs. Zion Williamson Debate Should’ve Ended Before It Ever Started

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson made his highly anticipated debut Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs and in spite of his team's 121-117 loss, Williamson scored 22 points - including 17 straight in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter. The following morning, national pundits took to the television airways to not only show their excitement about his performance but also - in my opinion - irrationally crown Williamson as the new favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award over Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. Today I respectfully say - enough already.

Anthony Sain

by

Hiiipower

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins And Players React To Horrible Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

The NBA was saddened to hear the breaking news that former Los Angeles Laker legend Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash today. Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins commented on the tragedy before the game but the players were not made available for comments. Although they were not available for comments before the game, many expressed their grief via Twitter. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, along with another of her teammates and their parent was reported to have been killed in the crash as well.

Anthony Sain