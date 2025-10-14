Grizzlies Announce Encouraging Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Injury Updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have been without a handful of key pieces during their so far 0-3 preseason. A large swath of injuries has kept close to half the Grizzlies roster off the court so far, and with the regular season just a few weeks away, the clock is ticking on the recovery of these players.
That recovery seems to be progressing well for at least two of the Grizzlies' major players. Both Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have missed the entirety of the preseason with injury: a sprained left ankle for Morant and turf toe for Jackson Jr., but that may not be the case for much longer.
Memphis head coach Tuomas Iisalo gave an encouraging update on his two top scorers when asked on their status by the media on Tuesday.
A Positive Update
"Both guys are progressing well and are able to do significantly more than they were a week ago."
The absence of both Morant and Jackson Jr. has left a major hole in the Grizzlies' roster. With Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke both guaranteed to be sidelined for a number of weeks into the regular season, and both Scotty Pippen Jr. and Vince Williams Jr. day-to-day themselves, the Grizzlies are wearing thin and need to be at as close to full strength as possible to start the season.
Even if Morant and Jackson Jr. were able to return for the last two games of the preseason, it may be the smart play to rest both until the regular season begins. However, their status for the preseason itself isn't certain either, according to Iisalo.
Uncertain Timelines on Morant and Jackson Jr.
When asked if either would be ready in time for the final two games, Iisalo said, "You would have to ask that to the medical team. I coach the players available."
Morant was the team's leading scorer and led in assists in the 2024-25 season and will be gearing up to repeat his success this season. The Grizzlies had a strong 48-34 finish last season before being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Competition is steep in the Western Conference, and the Grizzlies will need their best player in top form in order to compete.
Jackson Jr. was right behind Morant in scoring and plays a crucial role at power forward with his defense. He led the Grizzlies in average blocks last season, and with Edey missing major time, he will be counted on to be the team's main defensive presence under the hoop.