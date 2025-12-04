Is Grizzlies forward worth his new contract?

This past offseason, Jaren Jackson Jr, signed a $239.9 million deal that keeps him under contract for the next five seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jackson is a three time all defensive player, a defensive player of the year, a two time blocks champ, and a career 18.4/5.5/1.5.

But this season, Jaren Jackson switched numbers and has failed to perform at the level the Grizzlies need him too, especially without Ja Morant.

Jaren Jackson Jr. since Ja Morant got hurt Nov. 15:



18.7 PPG

5.1 RPG

0.2 BPG

24% from 3



$49 million next year.



Only 800k less annually than Luka Doncic.



Jaren has to be better than this. — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) December 3, 2025

The Grizzlies need Jackson to play up to his contracts standards, meaning he needs to anchor the Grizzlies without a co-star, but he has failed to do that. Jackson needs to either anchor the Grizzlies offensively or defensively, and he has yet to do either.

He has been troubling in the foul department messing with the Grizzlies rotation and keeping him off the court, he is averaging career lows in blocks and steals, and when his contract kicks in next season, he will be paid top 20 money, a standard he is not upholding.

Jaren Jackson Jr averages the most fouls in the NBA (3.7) since 1985 (minimum 250 games)



Is the officiating unfair to him? pic.twitter.com/QnATFL4Oqx — Cole 𝕏 (@CREAMYCOLE) December 3, 2025

Now last year, Jackson was able to hold the Grizzlies afloat while Morant was off the court and this year he just can't figure it out.

Much of Jackson's struggles, beyond shooting and fouls, come strictly in inconsistency. Jackson has been a very streaky player, exemplified in his last 5 games. 16/27/24/13 and 7 points, in the last game against the Spurs, 4 first half fouls and 5 turnovers, forcing the Grizzlies to go deep into their bench once again.

Many have pointed to Jackson being disengaged, whether it's the outside drama, all the change, whatever it is, but that's not the case.

Jackson has continued to be a great teammate and leader for the Grizzlies even with all the off the surrounding drama.

"That's good momentum for when we go back home"



Jaren Jackson Jr on what the team can take from San Antonio and apply moving forward as Grizzlies look to keep improving.



🎥: @MyMikeCheck pic.twitter.com/VRqShuXNB8 — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) December 3, 2025

There are two pressing areas for Jackson to improve upon and to show he is worth his contract.

1. Assertiveness

Jackson is 6'10 and only averages 5 rebounds a game in his career, with his career high being 6.8. While Zach Edey eats up most of the boards, Jackson needs to be more assertive on the glass, yes going for blocks puts you out of rebounding position, but at his size, the boards should come easy, and him and Edey should dominate the glass. Offensively it's the same story, when Jackson is attacking, he is at his best, and so are the Grizzlies. Many times, earlier in the year Jackson hardly had any shot attempts at half time and the Grizzlies struggled to find success. And lastly with assertiveness comes the regrouping of his defensive tenacity. Jackson has been beat quite easily by lesser offensive players, quite uncharacteristic for a defender of his caliber.

Jaren Jackson Jr. with the hesi into a poster🫣 pic.twitter.com/Sj7XOYmstl — Bryson Wright (@BrysonWright3) December 1, 2025

2. Discipline

Right now, those 2.1 turnovers are often coming in moments where Memphis is trying to build momentum, live-ball giveaways that turn into runouts, wasted possessions early in the shot clock, or forced drives that never needed to happen. Pair that with 4.2 fouls per game, and you have a player who routinely takes himself off the floor just as the Grizzlies are trying to settle into a rhythm. Every time Jackson picks up an early second foul, or an unnecessary third in the second quarter, the entire rotation has to shift. Bench players get thrown into unfavorable matchups, lineups lose spacing and rim protection, and Iisalo is forced into reactive coaching instead of dictating the flow of the game.

This is where discipline separates good players from max-level players. Memphis needs Jackson on the court, not watching from the bench because of reach-ins 30 feet from the basket or overly aggressive contests that never had a chance. For someone with his talent, athleticism, and defensive instincts, the biggest leap isn’t skill, it’s control. His value skyrockets the moment he trims the fouls, limits the careless turnovers, and becomes the steady presence the Grizzlies can rely on.

Jackson has shown his capabilities, and he is still capable of being the player he once was, but the Grizzlies need him to return to form now more than ever. With his contract, the Grizzlies injury troubles, and their current standing in the West. Getting the #13 version of Jaren Jackson Jr. is essential for the Grizzlies.