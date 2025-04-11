Grizzlies Announce New Starting Lineup vs Timberwolves Due to Injury
Riding a three-game winning streak, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading into a huge matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. Of course, this matchup is headlined by the battle between Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards, but the meeting will have significant playoff implications.
With just three games left in the regular season, the Grizzlies are in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record, but a recent injury could certainly hurt them as they approach the playoffs.
In their win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells took a scary fall on his head after being undercut on a fastbreak dunk attempt. Wells had to be stretchered off the floor and was sent to the hospital, ultimately being diagnosed with a broken wrist and will likely miss the remainder of the season.
Now, in their first game since the scary injury, the Grizzlies are forced to roll with a new starting lineup. The Grizzlies have announced a brand-new starting lineup of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey. This will be the first time the Grizzlies have started these five together.
This will be Williams' third start of the season, as he has missed 55 games with multiple injury concerns. Still, even with a new-look lineup, the Grizzlies have been playing some of their best basketball and are looking to extend their winning streak against a Timberwolves team coming off a loss.
The Grizzlies are Timberwolves are facing off at 9:30 p.m. EST in Memphis on Thursday.