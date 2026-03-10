Clayton and Edgecombe's status revealed ahead of Grizzlies-76ers: Final Update
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that guard Walter Clayton Jr. will not play in Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers as he manages an ankle sprain.
For the Sixers, standout rookie guard VJ Edgecombe (back) will play after being listed as questionable and missing the Sixers' last three games.
Expect Jerome and Coward to return to their rightful place in the starting lineup now that they're back in the mix of things, with Cam Spencer, Javon Small and GG Jackson off the bench.
For the Sixers, Edgecombe will be making his return tonight with the starting unit. With Tyrese Maxey out, there should still be a good amount of usage for Cameron Payne and Quentin Grimes in the backcourt.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Walter Clayton Jr.: Out - Ankle
Cedric Coward: Available - Knee
Taylor Hendricks: Available - Thumb
Ty Jerome: Available - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management
Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning
Javon Small: Available - Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way
Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
SIXERS
VJ Edgecombe: Available - Back
Tyrese Maxey.: Out - Finger
Joel Embiid: Out - Oblique
Paul George: Out - Suspension
Johnni Broome: Out - Knee
Tyrese Martin: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Dalen Terry: Available - G League (Two-Way)
MarJon Beauchamp: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Mar. 10, 6:00 p.m. CST, XFinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 97.5 FM The Fanatic (Philadelphia)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-40) and Philadelphia 76ers (34-30) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Sixers winning the first, 139-136, on December 30th.
The Grizzlies are 27-30 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 17-13 in home games and 10-17 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-0, against the Sixers in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the two teams split the series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ty Jerome
G Cedric Coward
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F Jaylen Wells
F Taylor Hendricks
SIXERS
G Cameron Payne
G VJ Edgecombe
C Adem Bona
F Kelly Oubre
F Dominick Barlow
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +3 (-112), Sixers -3 (-108)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +132, Sixers -156
Total points scored: 227.5 (over -112, under -108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Brooklyn Nets: "We weren't really able to break down their defense the way they were able to get us into rotation and into close-out situations and that leads, then, to tougher rebounds and, overall, a lot of close-outs and I think this was the biggest difference."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
