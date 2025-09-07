Grizzlies Announce Two Frontcourt Signings As Training Camp Nears
As the month of September is underway, NBA fans won't have to wait long before the season is back in action. With training camp approaching near the end of the month and the preseason following in the beginning of October, rosters around the league will look different and some are still yet to be finalized.
For the Memphis Grizzlies, they'll head into the 2025-26 season under first-year head coach Tuomas Iisalo and without sharpshooting guard Desmond Bane. With All-Stars Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant at the helm, there is plenty of young and intriguing talent on the roster that makes Memphis' ceiling could be higher going into next season.
Now, as the Grizzlies look to finalize their roster before training camp, the team has announced deals for two frontcourt players who'll look to make an impression with the team.
Grizzlies Make Two Signings Official
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed center Lawson Lovering and forward Tyler Burton. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed," the team shared. Both Lovering and Burton were on the Grizzlies Summer League roster, with Burton showcasing some solid scoring with the team.
"Lovering (7-1, 235) started all 28 of his appearances last season as a senior at Utah and averaged 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 23.8 minutes. The 22-year-old Wyoming native, who played seven summer league games for the Grizzlies in July, went unselected in the 2025 NBA Draft following two seasons at Utah and two seasons at Colorado," they added.
While not mentioned in the release, these deals are more than likely Exhibit 10 contracts, with both players likely headed to play with the Grizzlies' G League team, the Memphis Hustle, next season.
"Burton (6-7, 215) played eight NBA G League games last season as a reserve for the Memphis Hustle and averaged 2.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.0 minutes. The 25-year-old Massachusetts native, who competed in six summer league games for the Grizzlies in July, went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft. He finished his collegiate career at Villanova following four years at Richmond."
Even though neither player signed a standard or two-way contract, that doesn't mean they can't progress and eventually earn their spot on the active roster. The Grizzlies dealed with plenty of injuries last year, and perhaps that combined with solid production in the G League could lead to either Lovering or Burton getting some run next season.
