Grizzlies Coach Announces Disappointing Ja Morant Injury News
The Memphis Grizzlies will enter the 2025-26 season in a concerning position.
With so much uncertainty in Memphis as Tomas Iisalo begins his first season as the franchise's head coach, he'll be challenged early on to figure out how to get the most out of the healthy talent on his roster without the player who averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 assists per game last season.
Ja Morant remains week-to-week with an injury that continues to linger. While Morant got some shots up after practice, head coach Tuomas Iisalo provided a disappointing update that offered no clarity on when the superstar guard will return to game action.
So, what does this mean for the Grizzlies moving forward?
Should Memphis Be Worried?
The fact that Morant is still week-to-week this late into training camp is a red flag that should concern every Grizzlies fan heading into opening night.
While injuries are part of the game, losing a two-time All-Star who is the engine of your entire offense creates a massive void that's nearly impossible to fill.
When Morant missed time last season, the Grizzlies struggled to maintain offensive efficiency, and the team's pace took a dive without his dynamic playmaking ability.
With the Western Conference as loaded as ever, falling behind early in the standings could have playoff implications down the line.
Teams don't usually get second chances for slow starts, and Memphis will need to find ways to stay competitive against a brutal conference schedule.
Also, the fact that Jaren Jackson Jr. is also dealing with a turf toe injury that required surgery in July potentially leaves Memphis without both of their franchise cornerstones to begin the year.
How the Grizzlies Move Forward
Even though Morant might be this team's best player, there are ways for the Grizzlies to remain competitive in his absence if he does miss time to begin the season.
Scotty Pippen Jr. emerged as a reliable contributor last season, appearing in 79 games and showing his value during the playoffs when Morant went down. He'll need to shoulder more ball-handling responsibilities and continue his presence as a two-way player.
The Grizzlies added Ty Jerome this offseason to provide additional shooting and playmaking in the backcourt, which will be crucial with Morant sidelined.
Jaylen Wells enters his second season with an expanded role after the team moved on from Desmond Bane, showed promise as a rookie, and will be counted on to step up as a scoring option.
The Grizzlies have navigated injury adversity before, but this week-to-week designation without a clear timeline is disappointing. Memphis needs Morant back soon, or the season could slip away before it actually begins.