The Memphis Grizzlies are all smiles after beating the Sacramento Kings 115-107 inside the Golden 1 Center.

The Grizzlies started the game off slow, trailing by four points against the Kings at the end of the first quarter. However, as the game progressed, the Grizzlies got into their rhythm.

In the second quarter, the Grizzlies held the Kings to just 24 points and took a 3-point lead going into halftime. In the third quarter, the Grizzlies were unable to counter the adjustments made by the Kings at halftime.

The Kings were able to take a 4-point lead going into the fourth quarter. However, the Grizzlies were able to hold the Kings' offense at bay, limiting them to just 20 points in the final 12 minutes of the game.

The Grizzlies offense was prolific in the fourth quarter, leading them to an 8-point victory over the Kings.

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey celebrates a score with guard Vince Williams Jr. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Grizzlies get big road win vs. Kings, Zach Edey shines in comeback win

In the win, starting center Zack Edey was dominant, scoring 32 points and grabbing 17 rebounds, leading the team in both categories. Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Cedric Coward joined Edey in double figures in the starting lineup.

For the Kings, DeMar DeRozan was the leading scorer with 23 points. Malik Monk had 21 off of the bench.

The win puts the Grizzlies at 9-12 on the season, as they have won 5 of their last 6 games. They are beginning to shake off the struggles they had early in the season, and this is the highest morale has been for the group.

In order for this to continue, the Grizzlies cannot have the offensive lapses that they had during the game. They have to rely on more than just Edey to get the job done.

The Grizzlies' four-game road trip concludes on Tuesday when they face off against De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

