Coach Tuomas Iisalo Points Out Key Lesson in Preseason Loss Grizzlies-Celtics
The Memphis Grizzlies had their second game of the preseason on Wednesday night, playing host to the Boston Celtics as they continue their three-game home stand in their preseason schedule. With the Grizzlies battling several injuries before the season gets underway, they took yet another loss, dropping to the Celtics 121-103.
Looking at the numbers, it was just a poor shooting performance from the Grizzlies, an area of weakness that was apparent after losing both Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard this offseason. They shot a combined 18.4% from three, with Jaylen Wells being the only player to hit multiple. After the game, head coach Tuomas Iisalo was straightforward in his message to the team.
"I thought we came out very cautious, and that's not us at all at our best. I think as the game wore on, I think the rust started to wear off," Iisalo said. However, Iisalo pointed out that while his players might be trying to do the right thing, there's one lesson to take from this. "The right thing is to be aggressive," said.
Memphis' Slow Start
The Celtics got out to an early 19-9 lead in just under five minutes of play time. Memphis was able to close the gap after they had called a timeout, but the Celtics' lead grew to 12 by the end of the first quarter. Boston would only build upon that in the second quarter, leading 68-45 heading into the half.
Memphis was able to close the gap in the fourth quarter, but at that point, the starters for the Celtics had already left the floor.
While it's true the Grizzlies aren't currently working with a fully healthy team, the reality is players like GG Jackson, Cam Spencer, and Cedric Coward are all players who should be competing for serious rotation minutes throughout this season. It's definitely a different look for a team without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. out there, but Memphis has to look beyond them.
Wells was definitely a bright spot out there, who bounced back after a rough performance against the Detroit Pistons. Wells missed the postseason last year after going down late with a season-ending injury, but the All-Rookie performer projects to take on a bigger role in Bane's absence.
Looking ahead, as Iisalo will look to steer his team toward a more aggressive mindset, the Grizzlies will host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.