As Ja Morant returns, multiple Grizzlies to lose playing time

Although no official announcement has been made since injury reports for Friday’s game aren’t due, the expectation is Ja Morant will return to the Memphis Grizzlies’ lineup against the Utah Jazz.

Even if he faces a minutes restriction for a game or two, someone who has been contributing to the team’s success while Morant has been on the mend is about to lose playing time.

The player most likely to see his minutes dip is Vince Williams Jr., who has operated as the starting point guard and will almost certainly return to a reserve role. Although his most recent outing was his worst of the season, an unplugged effort against Portland where he failed to register an assist while committing three turnovers, Williams has been a bright spot.

He’s not a traditional point guard, but had games where he dished out 17 and 15 assists in wins over the Kings and Pelicans. The 17 assists made Williams only the fourth player in franchise history to register that many helpers in a single game, matching Morant’s career-high from Dec. 29, 2022. Williams’ defense was an asset throughout his stint as a starter, and although there were some careless turnovers, his miscues weren’t a glaring issue.

Only recently has Williams’ production truly slipped, perhaps a sign the workload has worn him down. After starting December with a strong effort in San Antonio (12 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists), Williams has shot 3-for-11 (2-for-8 on 3-pointers) and has more turnovers than assists in wins over the Clippers and Trail Blazers.

While it will be important to get Williams locked in again serving as an asset off the bench, his recent dip is certain to cost him minutes.

Ja faces challenge of not disrupting Grizzlies' positive flow

Morant hasn’t played since suffering a right calf strain that has kept him sidelined since exiting in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 15. Since suffering a loss that night, Memphis is 7-3 and will be looking to equal a season-best three-game win streak.

The vibe is a lot different than when Morant went down since the Grizzlies slipped to 4-10 at Cleveland’s Rocket Arena, so getting the franchise point guard to buy in defensively while contributing to the improved ball movement will be head coach Tuomas Iisalo’s main objective over the next week-plus.

Edey and Morant played nearly six minutes together against the Cavs before the injury, so we’ll truly get to see that pairing take off after a promising start. The hope is that Morant can also get Jaren Jackson Jr. going since the former Defensive Player of the Year has had a rough start and been criticized heavily since he signed a five-year, $240 million extension over the summer.

Memphis' backcourt reserves to face adjustment period

One player whose continued engagement Iisalo will likely prioritize is second-year guard Cam Spencer, the former UConn standout who played a season-high 32 minutes against Portland on Sunday, finishing with 12 points, six assists and a career-best four steals. A gamer who formed an elite backcourt alongside reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle in winning a championship in college, Spencer has provided game-changing energy off the bench. while emerging as one of the league's top 3-point shooters by percentage. His continued development is one reason Williams may go from starting to a significant drop in minutes as a reserve.

Cam Spencer has been unbelievable off the bench 😮‍💨



Be there Friday to see Cam and the Grizz back in action: https://t.co/lzcn1tMtln@jessbensontv | @Conradicalness | @MyMikeCheck pic.twitter.com/FtOvIsKdow — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) December 9, 2025

Others who will face a challenge to retain spots in the rotation are veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and gritty wing John Konchar, who could ultimately be the odd man out.

Caldwell-Pope comes off his most productive game with 16 points and five assists against the Blazers. He’s scored in double-figures in three of the last five, so he’s clearly rediscovering his touch from the perimeter after a dreadful season in Orlando. The Magic flipped him in the Desmond Bane deal, and although draft capital and financial flexibility drove the Grizzlies to make that blockbuster trade, KCP’s veteran presence is an asset they value. Caldwell-Pope is on a 14-for-27 run from 3-point range over Memphis’ last eight contests, so he should keep most of his minutes ahead of Williams.

Konchar is an elite rebounder for his size and the consummate glue guy, but double-figure minutes are likely to be hard to come by once Morant settles back in. He opened December with a 13-point game on 5-for-5 shooting against the Spurs but is averaging just 3.0 points while shooting just 32 percent from 3-point range.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories