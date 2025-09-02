Grizzlies Find New Ja Morant Backcourt Partner in 2026 NBA Draft Prediction
The 2026 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the best in recent memory, headlined by top three prospects Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer. Of course, next summer's draft is still ten months away, but these teams have to prepare in advance, especially if they expect to be near the top of the lottery.
While the Memphis Grizzlies are certainly not preparing to be a lottery team, they will still expect to pick in the top ten of next year's draft. Thanks to their blockbuster trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, the Grizzlies received the Phoenix Suns' 2026 first-round pick.
Of course, after trading away Kevin Durant and cutting ties with Bradley Beal, the Suns are not expected to be competitive in the 2025-26 season, and the Grizzlies could make out of this deal with a top pick in next year's draft.
Who would the Grizzlies draft?
It is hard to expect the Grizzlies to be able to land one of the top three prospects mentioned before, but there are some very talented players down the board.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released an early 2026 NBA mock draft, where the Grizzlies select Mikel Brown Jr. with the seventh overall pick.
Brown Jr. will be 20 years old by draft night and will have one year at Louisville under his belt, where he is expected to be one of the top freshmen in the country. Brown Jr. already showed what he was capable of while representing Team USA at the U19 World Cup, and time will tell how his draft stock shapes up over the next year.
The 6-foot-5 stud is expected to play point guard at Louisville, but could ultimately share a backcourt with Grizzlies star Ja Morant in this scenario.
"Mikel Brown Jr.'s stock is hot following the U19 World Cup when he shot 47.6 percent from three and totaled 43 assists to 15 turnovers," Wasserman wrote. "Validating those numbers with consistent shooting and playmaking reads at Louisville should lock him into the lottery discussion all season. He's shifty and elusive off the dribble, capable of breaking down defenses, creating opportunities and putting pressure on the rim."
After trading away Bane, the Grizzlies could still be looking for their next star guard to play alongside Morant, pending how a combination of Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward plays out next season.
"We'll have a close eye on his thin frame on finishing attempts and whether he's able to earn himself quality looks on a regular basis," Wasserman continued. "With Louisville listing Brown at 6'5", a number that says he could play either guard spot, he may even have some margin for error with his decision-making."
If Brown Jr. shows that he can play the point guard position at a high level next season, then he could be as high as a top-five pick next summer, but would still be well worth the Grizzlies taking a chance on regardless.