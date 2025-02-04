Grizzlies Forward's Interesting Bronny James, Luka Doncic Statement
The NBA's landscape has been changed drastically after two massive blockbuster trades this past weekend, which have stars Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, and Zach LaVine all on new teams. The biggest move of them all is easily Doncic, as the five-time All-NBA First Team selection will now get to play alongside LeBron James in Los Angeles and learn from one of the best to ever do it.
While that's the storyline everyone is paying attention to, Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson recently joined FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" to discuss his different perspective on the trade. As everyone is focused on the mentorship between James and Doncic, he sees another one that could be just as important.
"I feel like guys like Bronny James...he can learn some things from Luka...just having probably the best player in the league right there in his face every day," Jackson said. While Jackson acknowledged Bronny already has the guidance of his father, adding Doncic in the mix only provides more insight on how he can progress as a young guard in this league.
While not mentioned, Doncic should also be a help for someone like Dalton Knecht, who has been great at times for the Lakers but has struggled with consistency.
As for Jackson, he's been lucky enough to be on a team with two young All-Stars to begin his career with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. While he still has a way to develop in his game, after his 27-point performance in Tuesday's win against the San Antonio Spurs he made sure to give credit to the young stars for how they make the Grizzlies such a good team.
Related Articles
Latest Trade Report on All-NBA Defensive Star
NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies vs Rockets
Taylor Jenkins Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies-Rockets