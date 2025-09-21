Grizzlies Receive Encouraging Injury News on 6-Foot-6 Forward

Cedric Coward last night in a win for WSU:



- 30 points

- 2 rebounds

- 3 assists

- 12/18 FG

- 2/6 3P

- 4/5 FT



One of the best impact players in college basketball. Definitely has a place on an NBA roster come June.



