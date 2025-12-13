Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward building case for All-Rookie team

Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Cedric Coward is outperforming his preseason expectations so far this year.

Coward, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Washington State, is averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game so far this season. That's why Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed Coward at No. 5 in his re-draft of the rookie class.

"Bailey has been better as of late, although Cedric Coward has consistently been the superior rookie this season," Swartz wrote. "Coward ranks No. 6 in scoring among all rookies (13.0 points), is No. 5 in rebounds (5.6) and 11th in assists (2.6), showing off his complete game.

"Owning a three-point mark of 41.0 percent over his first 16 contests, he has shown off three-level scoring ability. His overall upside at age 22 may not be as high as Bailey's, but Coward is probably the safer pick who should have gone much higher in the draft had he not been hurt for much of his final college season."

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward handles the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko defends. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Coward shining for Grizzlies so far this season

The only players selected above Coward were Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, and Kon Knueppel, the top four picks in the draft. There's a good chance Flagg, Harper, Edgecombe, and Knueppel are members of the All-Rookie First team, but Coward is making a run to earn that fifth spot.

Cedric is not just playing well for the Grizzlies, but he's been a reason behind their success as well. With Ja Morant and Zach Edey both missing significant amounts of time, Coward has had to step up in their absence.

With Edey dealing with another injury that will hold him out for a month, the Grizzlies will continue to rely on Coward and hope he can ride the momentum from his strong start.

Coward and the Grizzlies are back in action when they travel out west to take on James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday at 9:30 p.m. CT inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

