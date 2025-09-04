Grizzlies Sign Recent 23-Year-Old Dallas Mavericks Forward
After an underwhelming first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies have gone into the 2025 NBA offseason looking to change things up. Of course, their offseason has been headlined by the blockbuster trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, but they have continued to make moves since then.
Another huge move the Grizzlies made was signing Ty Jerome in free agency, as the reigning Sixth Man of the Year candidate is expected to play a huge role in Memphis' second unit. All in all, the Grizzlies are expected to make some noise in the 2025-26 season, despite losing Ja Morant's backcourt co-star.
Grizzlies make another move
On Thursday, the Grizzlies have reportedly made another move to finish their 18-man roster heading into the 2025-26 season. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Grizzlies are signing Olivier-Maxence Prosper to a two-way contract.
"Free agent forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, Todd Ramasar and Mike Simonetta of Life Sports Agency told ESPN. Prosper sifted through multiple offers, and now chooses the Grizzlies to enter his third NBA season," Charania reported.
Last week, the Mavericks decided to waive Prosper, and now the Grizzlies are benefiting from their surprising decision.
"The Grizzlies were among several teams interested in trading for Prosper this offseason before the Dallas Mavericks decided to waive and stretch his contract to sign Dante Exum," Charania continued. "Now Memphis lands the athletic frontcourt piece as a free agent."
Prosper, a 23-year-old forward, was drafted 24th overall in 2023 and played the first two years of his career in Dallas. Last season, in 52 appearances and four starts, Prosper averaged 3.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 steals in 11.2 minutes per game. While Prosper likely will not get much more opportunity in Memphis, he is a talented wing to have deep on their bench.
Prosper will certainly spend plenty of time with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Hustle, during his two-way tenure in Memphis, but that could be exactly what the 6-foot-8 forward needs. The young Canadian undoubtedly has some potential to be an impactful player at the next level, especially with his defensive tools, but he needs more time to grow.
If the Grizzlies are willing to be patient with the young forward and help develop him, then he could ultimately become a bench player in Memphis.