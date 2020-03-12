AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

The NBA Is Suspending Games Until Further Notice Due To COVID-19; How Does It Affect The Memphis Grizzlies?

Anthony Sain

With news surfacing that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for having the coronavirus, COVID-19, the NBA decided to suspend games indefinitely until further notice. With this decision going forward, the Memphis Grizzlies' historic season will now be paused at the very least.

My Thoughts On The NBA Suspending The Season

An important thing to note is that the season has not been cancelled as of yet.  For now, the NBA is taking this time to sort things out and do what is best for the safety of all parties involved.  I would assume that at the very least that all teams have their players and staff tested for COVID-19 with extreme measures being taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Grizzlies also released a statement on the matter.

"We fully respect and support the NBA’s decision to suspend all games in light of the impact of COVID-19. Measures taken to protect the health of our players, staff and fans are the correct ones."

"For all ticket buyers and fans, we are working through information as we receive it and will provide updates as soon as we have them available. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this together."

More On The NBA Suspending The Season

So much is still unknown and to be determined about COVID-19 that it is still premature to really assume what will happen going forward.  Will the league cancel the remaining games and resume the playoffs once the disease is under control more?  Will they play games in an empty arena? Or will they let things go as planned once today's events level out more?

The Grizzlies, of course, are in eighth-place in the Western Conference standings with a 3.5 game lead.  There are currently 18 games to go on their schedule.  The team was slated to face off against the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday as well as the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert's team, on Saturday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scoreboard Watching and Memphis Grizzlies Magic Numbers: Aftermath From 3-10-20

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a heated playoff battle in the NBA Western Conference with only 17 games remaining. They are currently in 8th place with four teams including the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans all in close pursuit. Let's take a look at last night's results and how they affect the Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 32-33. Their "magic number" that is notated beside every team in their playoff race is the combined number of Memphis wins and losses for the given team that is needed for them to be eliminated from playoff contention.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Vs Orlando Magic Post Game Interviews: Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies loss to the Orlando Magic at home 120-115 on Tuesday night. Ja Morant 21 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds on the night and he shared his thoughts on the game with the local media after the tough loss.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Let One Slip Away Against The Orlando Magic At Home

Heading into a tough three-game road trip starting Thursday, the Grizzlies needed a win against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. What started off looking like an easy night for the home team ended up as a deflating loss as the Grizzlies fell to the Magic, 120-115.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Game Day Videos: Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-32) are preparing to take on the Orlando Magic (29-35) tonight and earlier this morning several members of the team made themselves available to speak to the local media. Ja Morant would share his thoughts on the possible restrictions that could come with the awareness of the coronavirus, his observations of Justise Winslow, and tonight's matchup with Markelle Fultz and the Orlando Magic.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Gameday Videos: Head Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-32) are preparing to take on the Orlando Magic (29-35) tonight and earlier this morning several members of the team made themselves available to speak to the local media. Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins would share his thoughts on the possible restrictions that could come with the awareness of the coronavirus, his observations of Justise Winslow, his plan for newcomer Jontay Murray and his thoughts on the Orlando Magic.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Gameday Videos: Jonas Valanciunas

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-32) are preparing to take on the Orlando Magic (29-35) tonight and earlier this morning several members of the team made themselves available to speak to the local media. Jonas Valanciunas would share his thoughts on the possible restrictions that could come with the awareness of the corona virus, big men in today's game, his relationship with Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, and preparing a young team for a possible playoff run.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Medical Updates: Positive News On Justise Winslow, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke

The Memphis Grizzlies released medical updates on Justise Winslow, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke today and with the way that things sound - the calvary may be coming back soon.

Anthony Sain

Scoreboard Watching and Memphis Grizzlies Magic Numbers: Aftermath From 3-8-20

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a heated playoff battle in the NBA Western Conference with only 18 games remaining. They are currently in 8th place with four teams including the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans all in close pursuit. Let's take a look at last night's results and how they affect the Grizzlies.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Front Office Continues Forward Thinking; Signs Jontay Porter To Multi-Year Deal

The Memphis Grizzlies front office has shown the ability to not only build a competitive team for the current season but also to make moves that set them up for the future. The signing of undrafted forward/center Jontay Porter yesterday could prove to be yet another wise move by the young group of executives with the Grizzlies.

Anthony Sain

Scoreboard Watching and Memphis Grizzlies Magic Numbers: Aftermath From 3-7-20

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a heated playoff battle in the NBA Western Conference with only 18 games remaining. They are currently in 8th place with four teams including the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans all in close pursuit. Let's take a look at last night's results and how they affect the Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 32-32. Their "magic number" that is notated beside every team in their playoff race is the combined number of Memphis wins and losses for the given team that is needed for them to be eliminated from playoff contention.

Anthony Sain