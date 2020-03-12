The NBA Is Suspending Games Until Further Notice Due To COVID-19; How Does It Affect The Memphis Grizzlies?

With news surfacing that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for having the coronavirus, COVID-19, the NBA decided to suspend games indefinitely until further notice. With this decision going forward, the Memphis Grizzlies' historic season will now be paused at the very least.

My Thoughts On The NBA Suspending The Season

An important thing to note is that the season has not been cancelled as of yet. For now, the NBA is taking this time to sort things out and do what is best for the safety of all parties involved. I would assume that at the very least that all teams have their players and staff tested for COVID-19 with extreme measures being taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Grizzlies also released a statement on the matter.

"We fully respect and support the NBA’s decision to suspend all games in light of the impact of COVID-19. Measures taken to protect the health of our players, staff and fans are the correct ones."

"For all ticket buyers and fans, we are working through information as we receive it and will provide updates as soon as we have them available. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this together."

More On The NBA Suspending The Season

So much is still unknown and to be determined about COVID-19 that it is still premature to really assume what will happen going forward. Will the league cancel the remaining games and resume the playoffs once the disease is under control more? Will they play games in an empty arena? Or will they let things go as planned once today's events level out more?

The Grizzlies, of course, are in eighth-place in the Western Conference standings with a 3.5 game lead. There are currently 18 games to go on their schedule. The team was slated to face off against the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday as well as the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert's team, on Saturday.