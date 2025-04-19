Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Playing With Injury After Grizzlies-Mavericks
After losing to the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies were forced to face the Dallas Mavericks for the final play-in tournament game to decide the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
The Grizzlies made it clear that they did not want their season to end early, as they came out firing. The Grizzlies led the Mavericks by 15 points at the end of the first quarter, and it was clear coasting from there for Memphis.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant showed out with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals, even playing through an injury.
Morant entered Friday's game labeled a game-time decision due to a right ankle sprain that he suffered in their loss to the Warriors, but it did not seem to impact him too much on the court.
Following the huge win, Morant detailed what he went through to prepare for Friday's game to be able to play through the injury.
"Went to the doctor, got an MRI, ultrasound. Met some different doctors, got a shot. Slept, woke up. Came to the gym about 5:30. Went through walkthrough. After that, sat for about 30 minutes until it was time. Saw another doctor for my injection then started my pregame stuff," Morant said.
The Grizzlies now move on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, and if they want any chance against the NBA's top team, they need Morant to be as healthy as possible. Morant will likely continue a similar treatment plan throughout the first round of the playoffs to be able to keep playing through the injury.