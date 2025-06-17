Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors
The Memphis Grizzlies completed a blockbuster deal on Sunday that sent star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. The Grizzlies decided it was time to break up their "big three" of Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr, but many people were questioning if they would stop there.
After trading away Bane for four unprotected first-round picks, many were wondering if they were setting up a rebuild, and if Morant or Jackson Jr would be the next to go. However, recent reports suggest that the Grizzlies are holding onto both of them.
"The Grizzlies are signaling privately that they will continue to build around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr," ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday.
Still, Morant does not seem to like his name being thrown around in trade rumors. The star point guard took to social media on Tuesday to call out the media for talking more about these trade rumors than the NBA Finals going on.
Via Ja Morant: "talkin bout the grizz more than the finals😂 wit these 🧢 ahh sources"
Morant quicky posted another, calling out the rumors and ensuring that he will be staying in Memphis.
Via Ja Morant: "& ima be in dat 901 🐻
source : ME !!"
The Grizzlies shocked the NBA world by trading away Desmond Bane, so it left many fans and media personnel questioning what direction they are heading. Of course, it is a relief for many to see Morant shut down any trade rumors, as the franchise should not give up on their 25-year-old building block just yet.