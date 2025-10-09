Ja Morant Gives Three-Word Answer on Concern Over Missing Opening Night
The Memphis Grizzlies made plenty of moves this offseason, with plenty of exits and new arrivals, but they should still be well within the mix for the postseason in a loaded Western Conference. So far through two preseason games, things have looked rough in Memphis, especially with both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant sidelined nursing respective injuries.
Set to open the regular season at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, it's likely the team will be without Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke. Morant's status has been the most uncertain for that game, but the star guard came forth and shared an optimistic remark that has fans believing he could be ready to go for Game 1 of the 2025-26 season.
"They be tweakin'," Morant said in response to fans questioning his status for opening night against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal. In other words, it appears Morant doesn't have any concerns about missing opening night.
Morant's Injury Situation
Earlier this week, Morant suffered an ankle sprain, with his status being labeled week-to-week. While the injury was serious enough for Morant to miss both preseason games so far on the schedule, not having a definitive timeline left things up for interpretation for when he could come back.
It's been a rough past two seasons for Morant, as injuries and a suspension have limited him to just 59 games over that stretch. In his six years so far in the NBA, Morant has yet to eclipse 70 games played, but he expressed during media day that his goal is to reach 82 games this season. Therefore, if he plans to do so, he'll have to be ready to suit up on opening night.
Morant's 2025-26 Season Outlook
Given that the past two seasons for Morant have been a letdown, the expectations will be high for him to turn things around and live up to his $197 million contract. The exit of Desmond Bane puts pressure on the young players of the roster, but also on Morant to continue to elevate as a playmaker and go-to scorer for Memphis.
He won't be able to do so alone, however, as Jackson Jr. getting back on the court will be essential in their long-term success this season. But with so many young pieces on this roster and Morant just a few seasons removed from being All-NBA Second Team, the time is now to prove to Memphis and the fanbase he's still the game-changing player for them.