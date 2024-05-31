All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Makes Viral Luka Doncic Statement During Mavericks-Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is going off vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5

Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic exploded for a 20-point first quarter in Thursday night’s Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wanting to close out this series in five games instead of having to head back to Dallas for Game 6, Doncic looks motivated to punch his ticket to the NBA Finals.

As Doncic was amid his first quarter explosion, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to what he was watching, sending out this post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Morant has had some great battles with Doncic and the Mavericks in his young NBA career, as the two star guards are among the most exciting players in the NBA. Morant the Grizzlies want to get back to the playoff stage Doncic and the Mavericks have dominated this year. There will be a lot of competition in the Western Conference next season, but the Grizzlies believe they can be right near the top of the league.

This Mavericks run is a good blueprint for a lot of teams, because while there is no way to replicate a superstar like Doncic, Dallas was able to really upgrade their team at the trade deadline with solid additions. Often times it is those moves on the margins that can be the difference between a team that makes a deep run and a team that heads home early. 

For Dallas, everything starts and ends with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but they have had a very solid supporting cast around them for much of this postseason. 

