Ja Morant Reveals What Version of Himself Grizzlies Will Get Next Season
Since drafting him second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies have been attempting to build a contender around Ja Morant. The star point guard helped take the Grizzlies to consecutive 50+ win seasons, where they earned the No. 2 seed both years, but were unable to capitalize in the postseason.
Still, many Grizzlies fans reminisce on those two seasons and how exciting Morant and company were while winning games.
In the 2021-22 season, Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with 49.3/34.4/76.1 shooting splits, finishing seventh in MVP voting, making All-NBA Second Team, and winning Most Improved Player of the Year. That version of Morant seemed ready to destroy every defense that came his way and was looking to dunk on any defender who stood in the paint.
Will the Grizzlies get that version of Morant back?
Last season, Morant was much more cautious with his style of play, even admitting that he was toning down his dunking after a game in December.
"I'm not trying to dunk at all," Morant told reporters after a December loss to the Dallas Mavericks. "Y'all think I'm lying. I'm dead serious."
However, toward the end of the 2024-25 season, especially after the Grizzlies made a drastic coaching change, Morant looked more like his explosive self. Now, heading into the 2025-26 season, many Grizzlies fans want that version of Morant back. Luckily, that is exactly what he has in store.
While streaming on Twitch on Tuesday night, Morant was asked if they would be getting the 2021-22 version of him back next season.
"You bringing back 21-22 Ja?" Morant repeated a viewer's question. "You better f------ believe it."
Morant is undoubtedly gearing up for a huge 2025-26 season, especially after playing just 50 games last season and nine the year before. Of course, his health is the top priority, as the Grizzlies need him on the court, but he is ready to start dunking on people again.
"Ja, you dunking next year?" Morant said. "Yessirski, better f------ believe it. Dunkin' on n----- straight from out of the gym."
Coming off a first-round playoff exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Morant and the Grizzlies should be fired up to do better next season. The Grizzlies made some big offseason moves to try to make the most of their star duo of Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., and they will be much better with a classic Ja Morant on the floor.