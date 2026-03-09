You Won’t Believe What Ja Morant Said About His Future in Memphis

Ja Morant finally spoke publicly for the first time since early January and he addressed his injury, trade rumors, and his future with the organization.

Morant has only played 20 games this season, and his injuries has been one of the defining storylines of Memphis’ difficult year. Morant has now missed 19 straight games with the elbow injury, and according to reports last week, the Grizzlies plan to hold him out for at least two more weeks before reevaluating his status.

When asked about the injury this weekend, Morant didn’t go too deep into details. His focus, he said, is simply trying to get back.

Trade Rumors Followed Morant Before the Deadline

Still, the bigger context around Morant right now isn’t just the injury; it’s the uncertainty surrounding the franchise.

The Grizzlies have struggled this season and have leaned heavily into their younger players. Morant’s name surfaced in trade rumors before the deadline, with reports suggesting Memphis had at least listened to offers as they evaluated the direction of the team. Nothing ultimately happened, and Morant remained in Memphis. During that stretch, Morant made it clear he wasn’t interested in going anywhere. He even referenced the Grizzlies tattoo on his body, saying it represents where he wants to be in the long term.

“This is where I want to be,” Morant said at the time.

Morant Says He Still Wants to Be in Memphis

That same message came up again this weekend when reporters asked whether he still wants to be part of the team as Memphis potentially shifts toward a younger movement.

“I think I answered this question already when they asked where I want to be at,” Morant said.

Morant Reacts to the Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade

Ja Morant reaffirmed his preference to stay in Memphis and said he wasn't a fan of the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade on Saturday.



"But I mean, it's a business," he said of the trade.



Another topic that came up was the recent trade of Jaren Jackson Jr., which sent one of Memphis’ core players out the door and raised even more questions about the team’s long-term plan. Morant admitted he wasn’t thrilled with the move.

“But I mean, it’s a business,” Morant said of the trade, via Drew Hill.

Jackson had been a major part of Memphis’ identity over the last several seasons and one of Morant’s closest teammates. When Jackson was traded that was a clear signal that the Grizzlies are entering a new phase.

An Uncertain Future for Memphis

Ja Morant is still one of the most electrifying players in the league when he’s healthy. He’s a former Rookie of the Year, an All-Star, and the kind of player who can instantly change a franchise’s trajectory.

On the other hand, Memphis now has a roster full of young players and future draft assets, and the team has already started leaning into that youth movement during this injury-filled season. The biggest concern surrounding Morant isn’t talent, it’s availability. Morant, for his part, hasn’t wavered. Even with the injuries, the rumors, and the roster changes around him, he continues to say the same thing. He wants to be in Memphis. Whether the Grizzlies ultimately decide to build around him again or move in a different direction, will likely be one of the biggest storylines for the franchise heading into the offseason.