Ja Morant's Agent Sends Warning on Controversial Jalen Brunson Contract
Jalen Brunson shocked the NBA world a few weeks ago when he took a massive $113 million pay cut for the New York Knicks. It's a move that had everyone turning heads when it happened and still has those within the NBA talking about it today, including Ja Morant's agent Mike Miller.
During an episode of Mike Miller's "The OGs" podcast, the 2x NBA champion had a heated conversation about Jalen Brunson's $156 million contract. Miller revealed that if he was Brunson's agent, he wouldn't have advised the contract.
"I had this conversation on the way here in a car with people that know the business very, very, well, and I can't get my hands around it," Miller said. "Obviously, at the end of the $156 million, when people say that to me, like c'mon man, we worked our entire lives in this business and have been fortunate as hell and blessed as hell, didn't touch $156 [million]. If he just plays it out, it's what $300 [million]? So, he gave up $113 million was the thing that he gave up. I don't understand it. As an agent, it's hard. All the power to him, I don't know if I could ever say give up $113 million."
Mike Miller then followed up his statement by providing a warning to Jalen Brunson, claiming that the Knicks guard now has the most tradeable contract in the NBA. Stephen Jackson countered Miller by stating that Brunson has to be getting money outside of his contract, but Miller still claimed that the Knicks could be lying.
Make no mistake, Jalen Brunson would not sign a contract like he did without having some kind of protection. At the same time, the NBA has always shown that it's a business, regardless of who the player is.