Has anyone ever cried when a vacation wrapped up? It presumably must’ve been that way for some of the Memphis Grizzlies because this season has been a scourge, testing the strongest of hearts.

Nonetheless, they’ll take on the notorious tankers (Utah Jazz) in Friday’s matchup at home without their main weapons. Don’t underestimate guys like Vince Williams Jr. and John Konchar, who want to remind the Grizzlies of what they are missing. On top of that, containing second-chance scoring is an area the hosts struggle with and they’ll be playing small again.

Here is what you need to know.

Play with physicality against…

Notably, the Jazz are not a screen-roll-heavy team, running the second-lowest frequency in the NBA through the ball handler, yet they have the highest frequency of off-ball screen plays. The Grizzlies must make life difficult for Lauri Markkanen before and after the catch. He’s a talented face-up big man who prefers to attack within 10 feet of the basket or behind the arc. The Jazz run roughly 10 possessions out of the elbow, and he might get more of the usage there with most of their frontline out. One area they’ll be able to contain him is on the glass because he is a weak rebounder.

Next on the priority list is containing Ace Bailey. He’s one of the stronger slim players you’ll find, but they’ll still need to be as physical as possible within the rules so he doesn’t hurt them with his pull-up jumper. They can’t let him get hot, curling around screens, either.

Limit the mistakes

The Grizzlies will be using another skeleton crew lineup, and they’ll need to lean more on Cam Spencer for shot creation. On top of that, this is not a night that Jaylen Wells can pile up deep misses. Consider how Utah concedes the most wide-open 3-point attempts (24.8), and its opponents convert 38.4 percent of those attempts. Looks against drop coverage will be the easiest, so Memphis can’t hesitate in those instances.

Opportunities will be there for the Grizzlies in transition, too, because the Jazz are slow at getting back. They just need to make sure they finish their defensive possessions with a rebound.

Rebounding

The Jazz are an average 3-point shooting team, but they can be much better after all of the space yielded following an offensive rebound. The Grizzlies will have to gang rebound like their lives depend on it, being at such a size disadvantage.