Ja Morant's Status for Grizzlies vs Warriors Play-In Game
The Memphis Grizzlies had an eventful 2024-25 regular season, highlighted by parting ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins, but now head into the postseason in an interesting spot.
The Grizzlies finished in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record, and now have to face the star-studded Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament to secure their spot in the playoffs. The Grizzlies and Warriors are facing off on Tuesday night in Golden State, and luckily, Memphis will be near full strength.
After dealing with various injuries throughout the season, Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has been left off of Tuesday's injury report and will play against the Warriors.
Morant has had an up-and-down season, but has taken his game to the next level recently. In his last 12 appearances, Morant is averaging 30.3 points and 7.0 assists per game with 51.2/36.4/78.3 shooting splits, getting hot right before the postseason.
In that same span, Morant has missed eight games, as his health has been the X-factor for Memphis this season. Having Morant healthy and on the court for their biggest game of the year on Tuesday night could not be more important for the Grizzlies.
The winner of Tuesday's game will be sent on to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs, while the loser will face either the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks in a win-or-go-home scenario to clinch the final playoff spot.
The Grizzlies and Warriors are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. PST in Golden State on Tuesday.