Ja Morant's Three-Word Message Before Grizzlies-Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies wrapped up their 2024-25 regular season with a 35-point win over the Dallas Mavericks, finishing in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
The Grizzlies are now set to face off against the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament, as the winner of this game will secure the seven seed in the playoffs, while the loser will have to face either the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks in a battle for the final playoff spot.
The Grizzlies have not been the NBA's hottest team heading into the postseason, but star point guard Ja Morant is back on track after dealing with numerous injuries and a dreadful slump.
In his last 12 appearances, Morant is averaging 30.3 points and 7.0 assists per game with 51.2/36.4/78.3 shooting splits, finding his rhythm at the right time. Morant and the Grizzlies now have to face a star-studded Warriors team, but the star guard shared his mindset heading into the postseason.
"Just be Ja," Morant said.
"Say what I wanna say. If I don't wanna say nothing, don't say nothing at all," Morant continued. "Block out the noise and just go play basketball. That's Ja. If you don't like it, then you don't like it. Oh well. I'm feeling good."
Morant has been incredible recently, and if the Grizzlies want a chance against the Warriors, they need a big game from their star guard. If the Grizzlies manage to beat Steph Curry and the Warriors, they would move on to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.