Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to an officials call during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to an officials call during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
After taking a hard fall in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant suffered a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains. This injury has sidelined Morant for the last eight games, in which the Grizzlies have gone 5-3.

Sitting at 10-7 overall on the season, the Grizzlies enter play on Monday with the seventh-best record in the Western Conference. That 10-7 mark would rank fourth in the Eastern Conference, which shows just how competitive the West has been this season.

Having won two-straight games, the Grizzlies will look to make it three in a row on Monday when they face the Portland Trail Blazers at home. Morant has an updated injury status for this game, having been upgraded from doubtful and ultimately out last game, to questionable for this game. 

When players are out for an extended period of time, it has been standard for the Grizzlies to list them as doubtful the game before their eventual return, and then upgrade to questionable for the game they do end up returning for. Following that pattern, the Grizzlies had Morant as doubtful against the Chicago Bulls, but now questionable against Portland. 

What was a very extensive injury report for the Grizzlies just a few games ago has now been significantly reduced. If Morant does indeed make his return, the Grizzlies will be without just Zach Edey, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr. against Portland.

Ja Morant and Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) talks with center Zach Edey (14) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Memphis picked up a 45-point win over Portland earlier this month, and will look to continue their success over one of the few losing teams in the Western Conference.

