Ja Morant Suffers Unfortunate Injury Before Preseason Opener
The Memphis Grizzlies are ready to work after a productive 2025 NBA offseason, and an energy shift under new head coach Tuomas Iisalo is giving the fanbase some confidence heading into the new season.
However, injuries are already not working in Memphis' favor. With key players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke all expected to be sidelined for the start of the 2025-26 season, Grizzlies star Ja Morant can now be added to the injury list.
Morant suffers ankle injury
Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole reports that Morant suffered a left ankle sprain in practice on Sunday and is now considered week-to-week.
Morant, 26, has not had favorable injury luck over the past two years, playing a combined 59 games since the start of the 2023-24 season. In general, the Grizzlies have been dealing with many more injuries than the average NBA team, and this is not the news that anybody wanted to hear on Monday morning.
The Grizzlies are set to open preseason action on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum, but any fan who wanted to see Morant in action will now have to wait.
Last week, Morant shared his goal for the season, saying that he wants to stay healthy and play all 82 games, but this injury, before preseason even starts, is not a great indicator.
"My goal's...to be healthy," Morant said in an interview with Grind City Media last week. "I want to play 82 [games]. I know I say it every year, but this offseason I've been focusing on my body, doing stuff to see how my body reacts to actually learn it, to know what I got to do to be ready."
With the Grizzlies opening their regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 22, Morant could undoubtedly return to action before then, but Memphis will still be shorthanded to start the season regardless. The Grizzlies will not be at full strength for weeks as they get hit hard with the injury bug, but they will have to make the most of it.
Even without Morant, Jackson Jr., Edey, and Clarke, fans will get an idea of what Memphis' supporting cast will look like in their preseason opener against Detroit on Monday. While it would have been great to see Morant get some preseason reps, the new focus for the star point guard is to simply stay healthy and get back to 100 percent for the regular season.