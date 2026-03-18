The Memphis Grizzlies have lost 8 straight games. All eyes are firmly on the upcoming NBA draft. The Grizzlies have two first round picks and one second round pick. The Ja Morant situation is still looming over the franchise. They need to find some solutions to fit with the solid core they are building in Zach Edey, Cedrick Coward and Jaylen Wells.

I did a full mock draft on Fanspo using my own big board. Things got complicated fast because team needs showed that the most talented player isn’t always the right fit for some teams.

Here is how the first round played out:

1. Indiana Pacers – AJ Dybantsa

With Tyrese Haliburton running the show, Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac fortifying the frontcourt, adding Dybantsa’s dynamic scoring ability on the wing makes the Pacers an immediate offensive powerhouse.

2. Washington Wizards – Darryn Peterson

The Wizards have an incredibly crowded, young roster (including Trae Young, Alex Sarr, and Bilal Coulibaly). While Acuff was tempting, you don’t draft another point guard when you’re likely extending Young. Peterson is the best fit to navigate their loaded backcourt rotation.

3. Brooklyn Nets – Cameron Boozer

Brooklyn took four guards last year, so adding another one makes no sense. While Caleb Wilson has the higher ceiling, Boozer’s floor spacing, high IQ, and leadership make him the perfect stabilizing force for a rebuilding roster.

4. Sacramento Kings – Darius Acuff Jr.

Sacramento desperately needs a true point guard, and Acuff fits the bill perfectly to run their offense. He is a three-level scorer with dynamic playmaking ability. This gives the franchise something to build around.

Utah has a crowded wing rotation with Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., so adding another forward is tough. Flemings provides a major upgrade in the backcourt to help initiate their offense.

6. Dallas Mavericks – Caleb Wilson

Dallas gets an absolute steal here. Pairing Wilson’s elite upside alongside Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and Daniel Gafford creates a terrifying, versatile frontcourt.

7. Atlanta Hawks – Mikel Brown Jr.

A seamless transition. Brown Jr. steps in as an explosive 6’5” playmaker to fill the void left by Trae Young.

8. Memphis Grizzlies – Brayden Burries

With Ja Morant’s situation unresolved, Memphis needs stability and shooting. Burries provides three point shooting, straight-line driving and excellent passing-lane defense, creating a tough defensive trio alongside Jalen Wells and Cedric Cowherd.

9. Chicago Bulls – Chris Cenac Jr.

Chicago has enough guards. Cenac’s three-point stroke is getting more fluid by the day, and his frontcourt presence is exactly what the Bulls need.

10. Milwaukee Bucks – Cam Carr

The Bucks need a player who doesn’t need the ball to be effective. Carr brings elite athleticism and shooting to space the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

11. Portland Trail Blazers – Keaton Wagler

Portland is one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league. Wagler is a pure “best player available” pick who brings elite shooting and the versatility to play both guard spots.

12. Golden State Warriors – Nate Ament

The Warriors desperately need secondary scoring behind Steph Curry. Ament is 6’10” and can really shoot it, making him a high-upside swing who can learn directly from the greatest shooter of all time.

13. Charlotte Hornets – Yaxel Lendeborg

Charlotte grabs a seasoned, ready-to-contribute forward who can slide right into their rotation and provide some three-level scoring pop.

14. Oklahoma City Thunder – Labaron Philon

With an already loaded roster, OKC takes the best player available. Philon adds even more depth to a terrifying Thunder backcourt. He brings lighting quick handles, three-point shooting and an edge.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder – Koa Peat

With back-to-back picks, the Thunder take a flyer on Peat’s massive NBA body and versatility. Peat needs a ton of work on his jump shot. This is the perfect place for him to land and develop.

16. San Antonio Spurs – Thomas Haugh

San Antonio needs a big who can stretch the floor next to Victor Wembanyama. Haugh provides spacing, hustle, and rebounding.

17. Miami Heat – Tounde Yessoufou

A match made in heaven. Yessoufou has a ready-made NBA body and elite defensive toughness. Miami is the perfect developmental organization to help him fix his jump shot while utilizing his relentless motor.

18. Memphis Grizzlies – Patrick Ngongba

Memphis grabs some insurance in the frontcourt with Ngongba, an excellent interior defender who doesn’t need the ball to make an impact.

19. Toronto Raptors – Morez Johnson Jr.

Toronto loves versatile, defense-first forwards. Johnson is a freakish athlete and switchable defender who fits their identity perfectly.

20. Charlotte Hornets – Christian Anderson

Charlotte needs a reliable point guard to back up LaMelo Ball. Anderson takes smart shots, facilitates well, and brings a steady hand to their offense.

21. Denver Nuggets – Bennett Stirtz

Denver runs a heavy dose of side pick-and-rolls, making Stirtz a phenomenal schematic fit to back up Jamal Murray and orchestrate the offense.

22. Atlanta Hawks – Hannes Steinbach

Atlanta grabs a high-motor glue guy to crash the glass and do the dirty work off the bench. Hannes won't give you much in the way of shooting but makes up for it in grit.

23. Detroit Pistons – Amari Allen

Detroit needs shooting and big wings. Allen provides a great physical presence and someone who can space the floor for Cade Cunningham.

24. Philadelphia 76ers – Flory Bidunga

Philly grabs crucial frontcourt insurance behind Joel Embiid with Bidunga’s energy and rim protection.

25. Los Angeles Lakers – Motiejus Krivas

The Lakers desperately need size in the middle, and the massive Krivas provides exactly that.

26. New York Knicks – Malik Thomas

With Jordan Clarkson aging out, the Knicks need an offensive punch off the bench. Thomas is a certified bucket-getter who will thrive under the lights at MSG.

27. Boston Celtics – Isaiah Evans

Boston loves to shoot the three, and Evans is more than happy to oblige. He fits right into Joe Mazzulla’s high-volume shooting scheme.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves – Ebuka Okorie

Minnesota grabs a tough, small guard who can consistently create his own shot and knock down threes. He is not Dillingham 2.0, don’t let that history scare you off this top notch point guard.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers – Zuby Ejiofor

Cleveland cannot rely exclusively on Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley forever. Ejiofor provides much-needed physical depth in the front court.

30. Dallas Mavericks – Braylon Mullins

Dallas ends the first round with a massive steal. Mullins brings elite shooting and off-the-bounce creation, capping off a perfect draft for the Mavericks.

The Grizzlies walk away with Brayden Burries and Patrick Ngongba to soildify their young core. Burries gives them the shooting and ball handling as Ja Morant insurance. He has the upside to turn into something special. Ngongba gives them a defensive stalwart and some much needed Zach Edey insurance.

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