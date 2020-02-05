In A World Full Of Iggy-Ness, Jae Crowder Has Been A True Class Act For The Memphis Grizzlies

Jae Crowder had the right to not be happy about coming to the Memphis Grizzlies this summer when it was announced the day before the draft that he was traded here as a part of the Mike Conley trade. Although never a champion, Crowder is a proven veteran that has played on several playoff teams. He could’ve very well taken the approach of another role player who we won’t mention in this particular article but instead, he embraced his role and opportunity and is now a key part of his team’s accelerated rebuild. There has been a lot of back and forth about what the Grizzlies should do concerning Crowder with the NBA Trade Deadline being just a day away, but regardless of the outcome, I would like to give a salute to 'The Bossman.'

© Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

I miss a lot of the post-game scrums when Jae Crowder speaks. It seems like every single time I am in the middle of interviewing someone else. He comes in, says what he has to say in the most even-keeled low tone, cool as ever - and leaves. You've got like four minutes total locker room time with Jae, but when he speaks - he speaks. You'll hear words like "I love it here," "these are my guys," "I like what we are doing here," "I want to be here." Every time that I do actually get a chance to interview him I make a point to ask him about Jaren Jackson Jr.'s progress report being that he said during media day before training camp that he wanted to put some dog in him.

My Take On Jae Crowder At The Trade Deadline

He's a big brother to the guys in the back. Being that Crowder himself is only 29 years old, he isn't quite a father figure but he still helps to protect and develop his young grizzly bear cubs all the same. Before the likes of Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant were boldly proclaiming how good this team was or could be, Jae Crowder was saying back before it made any sense. He is confident in this team and unlike another quasi-teammate of his, he has totally accepted his role. He didn't see a doom and gloom rebuild situation but he saw a great locker room full of young talented players and saw how he could help make a mark and leave an impression.

Ask any of the young players. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, whoever - Crowder is "their vet." He's the OG. He was Josh Jackson's mentor when he was away from the team with the Memphis Hustle. He is the perfect player to have as a keepsake or a reminder of the Grit 'n' Grind era. He's 'let it fly' but still 'grit 'n' grind' to the core. We might be watching Crowder's final game with the Grizzlies tonight against the Dallas Mavericks, the team that Crowder began his career with, but if that is the case then I definitely want to give him his proper respect. He could have easily came here and 'big timed' this team but he didn't and he hasn't. Salute Bossman.