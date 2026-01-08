The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns 117-98. Coming just 24 hours after a come-from-behind victory against the San Antonio Spurs, this defeat stung. As good as victory felt Tuesday, defeat was that painful Wednesday, as former Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks led a balanced Suns offense with 21 points.

Injuries remain the story

It is difficult to fathom a team more snake bit by injuries over the last 2-3 years than the Memphis Grizzlies. Vince Williams Jr. joined Ja Morant, Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, and multiple other Grizzlies as out for Memphis' game against the Suns. It is impossible for a coaching staff to get in to a rhythm with rotations, or players to find a groove alongside those they log minutes with, when so many key contributors are in and out of the lineup.

The toughest part? Who do you blame? Surely not the players - if they're not able to go, they're not able to go. The medical staff? There's been overturn there, meaning these issues exist beyond just who is providing training and rehab. Bad luck? Maybe...but that can't be the only issue.

No team can compete when so many key players are not on the floor. Memphis has a deep roster...but not that deep.

A ray of GG Jackson Optimism

Across two games (the Spurs game and the Suns), there were numerous things to be excited about regarding the development of GG Jackson. He showed stronger defensive spurts in both games. He was more decisive and efficient offensively. There's reason to believe that his game is still growing and can eventually become that of an effective NBA rotation player.

The biggest reason? He's still only 21-years-old, despite this being his third NBA season. He could be a senior in college right now at a blueblood school like Duke. Instead, he is almost a veteran at this stage, plying his trade in the highest levels of professional basketball that exist.

If Memphis is not going to be a serious contender anytime soon, why not continue to give the 6'9" riddled-with-potential GG Jackson run?

Three point defense a problem

Phoenix made over 20 (yes, 20) three point shots against Memphis, essentially doubling up the Grizzlies in that key area. The Suns chucking from beyond the arc is not a surprise. They are among the leaders in the NBA in that category. But most NBA teams would have an issue overcoming a team that takes 56 threes and makes almost 40% of them.

Is it as simple as missing Cedric Coward, Vince Williams Jr., Zach Edey (for rim protection purposes), and other key Grizzlies? Perhaps. But those players all being healthy at the same time is not occuring anytime soon. The answers to this problem must be found elsewhere.

The Memphis Grizzlies next play on Friday, January 9th at home in Memphis against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is set for 7 PM CT at FedExForum.