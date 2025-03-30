JJ Redick's Message After Los Angeles Lakers' Win Over Grizzlies
In a potential first-round playoff preview, the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Memphis Grizzlies 134-127 on Saturday night.
The Lakers were led by their star trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves, combining for 85 points, 18 rebounds, 27 assists, and 6 steals to take down the Grizzlies in Memphis. Following the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick credited his team for fighting for a tough road win, especially after losing on a half-court buzzer-beater to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
"I think the biggest thing about our group is the response to the other night, when we lose on a half-court buzzer-beater," Redick said. "I said the other day that we'll be ready to play... I'm not surprised at how hard we played tonight."
The Lakers desperately needed this win in Memphis, as they take sole possession of fourth place in the Western Conference. Saturday's game easily could have swung in the Grizzlies' direction, but the Lakers executed down the stretch. Redick admitted that the Grizzlies were impressive, but the Lakers did their job.
"I thought our poise when we got down four. I thought our poise when it was tied 113," Redick said. "Our execution. I said to the guys in the timeout that we were getting great shots... They were tough to guard tonight. They outperformed some things that we're willing to live with... They made some tough shots."
The Grizzlies now move on to face the defending champion Boston Celtics on Monday, while the Lakers face the No. 2 team in the West, the Houston Rockets.