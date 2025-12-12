Five questions ahead of Jazz vs. Grizzlies matchup

The Memphis Grizzlies are getting back on the court to take on the Utah Jazz at home.

To learn more about the Grizzlies' next opponent, we spoke with Utah Jazz on SI contributor Jared Koch.

What have the Jazz been up to so far this season?

Showing positive growth. Keyonte George is emerging as a long-term answer in the backcourt, other young guys like Ace Bailey and Kyle Filipowski have had their bright moments, and it turns out Lauri Markkanen has taken an even further step forward from his All-Star breakout in 2023.

What is one thing people should know about the Jazz that cannot be found in a box score?

While the numbers haven’t popped as boldly as some other rookies in his class, Ace Bailey has been getting better every time he touches this floor, and proving the Jazz right in taking the swing on him at pick five.

Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey takes a three-point shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Who is the Jazz’s X-Factor?

It’s hard to find a game where the Jazz pull off a winning effort when Lauri Markkanen has a quiet day offensively. So, while an X-factor isn’t often the best player on the roster, the Finnisher might be a rare exception.

If the Jazz were to win, what would be the reason why?

The Jazz’s defense is bound to be porous without the anchor that is Walker Kessler manning the middle. So, if there’s any hope of pulling off a road win over Memphis, they’ll have to ride the hot hand offensively. If Utah is scoring efficiently, and the Markkanen-George tandem can continue their strong start to the season as a one-two punch, they could pull off an upset.

What's your prediction for the game?

Utah’s been considerably stronger at the Delta Center (6-7) compared to when they hit the road (2-8. Between that, and a nice two-game win streak giving Memphis some welcomed momentum, I think the Jazz come up short, and the Grizzlies pull out the win at home.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Grizzlies is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 pm CT. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

