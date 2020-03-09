The Memphis Grizzlies Front Office Continues Forward Thinking; Signs Jontay Porter To Multi-Year Deal

The Memphis Grizzlies front office has shown the ability to not only build a competitive team for the current season but also to make moves that set them up for the future. The signing of undrafted forward/center Jontay Porter yesterday could prove to be yet another wise move by the young group of executives with the Grizzlies.

Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward, Michael Porter Jr., went undrafted due to concerns about two separate ACL injuries, with his latest being one that he suffered before his sophomore season at Missouri.

My Thoughts On The Jontay Porter Signing

His inside-outside scoring ability was his calling card as a freshman with many tabbing him as a lottery pick after his freshman season. He has the ability to create off of the dribble moderately well and is a respectable rebounder. He was SEC Sixth Man of the Year and withdrew his name from the draft before getting injured.

Porter's deal is for the remainder of this season with a team option on the 2020-21 season. It has also been reported that Porter should be ready for the Grizzlies training camp this coming fall. In the event that Porter pans out for the Grizzlies, he could even more versatility and depth to their already talented young frontcourt.

© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

