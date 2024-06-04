Latest Ja Morant Injury Update Revealed
After a lost season due to injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies expect to be back in the Western Conference playoff picture next season. This expectation is led by the looming return of Ja Morant, who played just nine games last season after suffering a shoulder injury.
During a recent episode of Podcast P, a Wave Sports and Entertainment Original, Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph revealed he recently spoke with Morant, and the star point guard is recovering well.
"Next year everybody gonna come back healthy," Randolph said. "I talked to Ja [Morant], seen him a couple weeks ago and he’s looking good and ready. He’s been working hard and his shoulder is healing. We got Brandon [Clarke] coming back, Marcus [Smart] going to be back. So is [Desmond] Bane. So next year, we’re going to be a team to be reckoned with and we’re going to be right up there at the top again.”
The expectation has always been that Morant would make a full recovery by the start of next season, but it is still good to receive an update that he is on track to do so. While this injury to Morant was the biggest one Memphis suffered last season, it was far from the only one they dealt with. This is why the Grizzlies feel they are in a good position to compete next season, because not only will they be getting their best player back, but they should be getting back several other pieces as well.
The Western Conference continues to get better, which means nothing is guaranteed for the Grizzlies, but this is a confident group that believes they can compete with anybody.
