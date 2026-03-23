The Atlanta Hawks announced that star forward Jalen Johnson (shoulder) is not available to play Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

For the Grizzlies, guard Javon Small (back) and center Taj Gibson (foot) were listed as questionable to play while guard Cam Spencer (back) was listed as doubtful.

Additionally, Hawks first round rookie Asa Newell, along with two-way players Keshon Gilbert and RayJ Dennis, will not be available to play as they are on assignment with the Hawks' G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Cedric Coward: Out - Personal Reasons

Cam Spencer: Doubtful - Back

Taj Gibson: Questionable - Foot

Javon Small: Questionable - Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Active - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Out - Ankle/Two-Way

DeJon Jarreau: Available - 10-Day Contract

Tyler Burton: Available - 10-Day Contract

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

HAWKS

Jalen Johnson: Out - Shoulder

Asa Newell: Out - G League Assignment

RayJ Dennis: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Keshon Gilbert: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Christian Koloko: Active - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 23, 6:30 p.m. CST, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Atlanta)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (24-46) and Atlanta Hawks (39-32) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Hawks winning the first (124-122 on Jan. 21).

The Grizzlies are 24-35 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 13-16 in home games and 11-19 in road games. The Hawks won the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season.

The Grizzlies enter the game as the 12th seed in the West, .004 of a win percentage point behind the 11th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans and 1.5 games ahead of the 13th-seeded Dallas Mavericks, along with the seventh-worst record in the NBA.

The Hawks, on the other hand, come into this game as the sixth seed in the East, tied with the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, half a game behind the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors, half a game ahead of the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic, one game ahead of the ninth-seeded Miami Heat and 1.5 games ahead of the tenth-seeded Charlotte Hornets.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Javon Small

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

HAWKS

G CJ McCollum

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C Onyeka Okongwu

F Dyson Daniels

F Zaccharie Risacher

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +12.5 (-106), Hawks -12.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +530, Hawks -750

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -114, under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after loss to Charlotte Hornets: "Tough back-to-back, obviously, for us coming off a game yesterday against Boston and the travel. Thought we gave a good fight tonight but you can see why Charlotte has been very successful especially after the New Year's. They move the ball really well, play defense with purpose and they rebound the ball and when they're shooting the ball like that, very difficult team to stop."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket