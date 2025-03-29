LeBron James' Official Status for Lakers vs Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers are traveling to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, and these two Western Conference teams have had a common struggle recently.
The Lakers and Grizzlies have each lost four of their last five games, although the cold streak ended much worse for Memphis. The Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins ahead of Saturday's matchup, making this matchup much more interesting.
Luckily for fans, the Lakers will be at full strength for Saturday's highly anticipated matchup. Despite recent injuries to their stars, everyone is expected to suit up. Superstar forward LeBron James has been dealing with a groin strain but has been left off of Saturday's injury report.
James recently returned from a seven-game absence due to a left groin strain, but is now set to play in his fifth consecutive game while healthy.
Through four games since returning from injury, James has averaged 17.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 42.4% from the field and a disastrous 7.7% from three-point range. James and the Lakers have been utterly disappointing, and now face a fired-up Grizzlies team on Saturday.
The Lakers and Grizzlies are in fourth and fifth place in the Western Conference, respectively, so Saturday's game could be a first-round playoff matchup preview if the standings do not shake up too much. With just nine games remaining, both teams are desperately trying to find a rhythm before the postseason.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.