All Grizzlies

LeBron James' Official Status for Lakers vs Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers have revealed LeBron James' status against the Memphis Grizzlies

Logan Struck

Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers are traveling to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, and these two Western Conference teams have had a common struggle recently.

The Lakers and Grizzlies have each lost four of their last five games, although the cold streak ended much worse for Memphis. The Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins ahead of Saturday's matchup, making this matchup much more interesting.

Luckily for fans, the Lakers will be at full strength for Saturday's highly anticipated matchup. Despite recent injuries to their stars, everyone is expected to suit up. Superstar forward LeBron James has been dealing with a groin strain but has been left off of Saturday's injury report.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23)
Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

James recently returned from a seven-game absence due to a left groin strain, but is now set to play in his fifth consecutive game while healthy.

Through four games since returning from injury, James has averaged 17.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 42.4% from the field and a disastrous 7.7% from three-point range. James and the Lakers have been utterly disappointing, and now face a fired-up Grizzlies team on Saturday.

The Lakers and Grizzlies are in fourth and fifth place in the Western Conference, respectively, so Saturday's game could be a first-round playoff matchup preview if the standings do not shake up too much. With just nine games remaining, both teams are desperately trying to find a rhythm before the postseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News