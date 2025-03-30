All Grizzlies

Luka Doncic No-Look Pass to LeBron James in Lakers-Grizzlies Goes Viral

Los Angeles Lakers stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James connected for a big play against the Memphis Grizzlies

Logan Struck

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) on the court in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) on the court in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday for their first game since firing head coach Taylor Jenkins.

The Grizzlies are likely playing with some extra fuel on Saturday without Jenkins on the sideline, but they get a tough draw having to play against Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and company.

The Lakers sprinted out to an 11-point lead at halftime, as James and Doncic combined for 28 points and 9 assists, and even decided to pay homage to the "Showtime Lakers" late in the second quarter.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77)
Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

With just 30 seconds left in the half, Doncic sprinted into a fastbreak with James trailing him, swiftly leaving the ball to LeBron with a no-look pass to lead into a slam by the athletic 40-year-old.

The Luka-to-LeBron connection has gone viral on social media.

Via NBA: "LUKA NO-LOOK TO LEBRON ON THE FASTBREAK 🪄

KING JAMES FINISHES WITH THE ONE-HANDED JAM 👑

Lakers put up 72 first-half points!!"

Via Hoop Central: "LUKA - LEBRON CONNECTION

SHOWTIME LAKERS. 🔥🔥🔥"

Via NBA TV: "A NO-LOOK DROP OFF FROM LUKA TO LEBRON 🤩"

Via Los Angeles Lakers: "Iconic."

James and Doncic have been an unbelievable duo this season, and regardless of what the rest of their roster looks like, they should be enough to help the Lakers compete for a championship. Having two players of that caliber on the season team is practically unfair, especially when they are connecting and making plays like this one.

Still, the Grizzlies are trying to take down the Lakers in Memphis despite being out-numbered in superstars.

