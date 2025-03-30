Luka Doncic No-Look Pass to LeBron James in Lakers-Grizzlies Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday for their first game since firing head coach Taylor Jenkins.
The Grizzlies are likely playing with some extra fuel on Saturday without Jenkins on the sideline, but they get a tough draw having to play against Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and company.
The Lakers sprinted out to an 11-point lead at halftime, as James and Doncic combined for 28 points and 9 assists, and even decided to pay homage to the "Showtime Lakers" late in the second quarter.
With just 30 seconds left in the half, Doncic sprinted into a fastbreak with James trailing him, swiftly leaving the ball to LeBron with a no-look pass to lead into a slam by the athletic 40-year-old.
The Luka-to-LeBron connection has gone viral on social media.
Via NBA: "LUKA NO-LOOK TO LEBRON ON THE FASTBREAK 🪄
KING JAMES FINISHES WITH THE ONE-HANDED JAM 👑
Lakers put up 72 first-half points!!"
Via Hoop Central: "LUKA - LEBRON CONNECTION
SHOWTIME LAKERS. 🔥🔥🔥"
Via NBA TV: "A NO-LOOK DROP OFF FROM LUKA TO LEBRON 🤩"
Via Los Angeles Lakers: "Iconic."
James and Doncic have been an unbelievable duo this season, and regardless of what the rest of their roster looks like, they should be enough to help the Lakers compete for a championship. Having two players of that caliber on the season team is practically unfair, especially when they are connecting and making plays like this one.
Still, the Grizzlies are trying to take down the Lakers in Memphis despite being out-numbered in superstars.